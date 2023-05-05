Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $45,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $173.35. The stock had a trading volume of 257,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,317. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.