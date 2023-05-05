Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786,574. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.