Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 1,800 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 1,285,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

