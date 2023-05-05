Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 3,100 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 2,140,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,250. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

