Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes $230,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,982,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,979,574. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $700.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

