Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear stock opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

