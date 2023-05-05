LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 1.42% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 26,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.