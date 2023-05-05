LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 4,443 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.6 %

CVS stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.56. 6,398,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,093,274. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.