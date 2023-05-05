LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes $144,000 Position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.19% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 80.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter worth $103,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth $229,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,227. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

