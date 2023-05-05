LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after buying an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 911,635 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

