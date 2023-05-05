LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 2,047,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,425. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

