LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $114.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

