Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $195.47 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

