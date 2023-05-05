Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,661 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average is $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

