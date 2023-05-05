Lincoln National Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

