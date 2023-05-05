Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.