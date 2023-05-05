Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,392 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

