Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

CMCSA opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

