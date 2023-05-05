Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Receives “Reiterates” Rating from 51job

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by investment analysts at 51job in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 929,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.