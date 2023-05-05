Lincoln National’s (LNC) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Trading Up 5.9 %

LNC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 949,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,311. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

