Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Linde worth $362,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,023. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

