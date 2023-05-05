Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Lindsay accounts for about 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.43. 3,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

