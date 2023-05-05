LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQTGet Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 14,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 68,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 88.66% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.