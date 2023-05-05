LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 14,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 68,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 88.66% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

