Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $337.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,342,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,292,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00394766 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $161.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.