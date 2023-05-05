Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $207.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.96 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

