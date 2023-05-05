LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 542,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

Insider Activity

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

