Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Up to $67.07

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.07, but opened at $74.19. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 1,008,810 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 14.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

