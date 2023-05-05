London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

LSEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.94) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG opened at GBX 8,334 ($104.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The firm has a market cap of £41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,021.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,789.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,650.15.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,697.84%.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.77), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($425,602.14). In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.77), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($425,602.14). Also, insider Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,221 shares of company stock valued at $693,088,588 and sold 55,218 shares valued at $433,755,290. Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

