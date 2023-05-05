Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Lonza Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LZAGY opened at $65.49 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

