Loop Capital Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $131.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $4.45 on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 492,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,653. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.