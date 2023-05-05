Loop Capital Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $131.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $4.45 on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 492,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,653. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

