LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Buys $100,388.11 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LPL Financial Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

