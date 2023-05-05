Lu Timothy Sells 10,000 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DICE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 629,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

