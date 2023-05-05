Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.11.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.