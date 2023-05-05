Lundin Mining Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.54 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.22. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7656595 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lundin Mining Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

