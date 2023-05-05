Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.41 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7656595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

