M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Sells $6,509,473.80 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.5 %

MDC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

