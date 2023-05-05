M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,145 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of M.D.C. worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

