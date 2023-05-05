M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.53

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 100628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,799 shares of company stock worth $4,862,011 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $16,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 148,882 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

