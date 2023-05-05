MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,760. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

