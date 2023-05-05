Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.24. 68,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,390. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.76. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $209.82.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3,144.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

