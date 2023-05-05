Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.22, but opened at $54.08. Magna International shares last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 635,020 shares.

The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

