Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YJUN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 150,525 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS YJUN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

