Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.