Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

