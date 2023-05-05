Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $451,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $605.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

