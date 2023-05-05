Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $556,000 in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter worth $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGT stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $111.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.