Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

