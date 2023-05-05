Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Insider Activity

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 32.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.