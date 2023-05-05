Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.86.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

