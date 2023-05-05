Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Down 11.4 %

MTW stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

